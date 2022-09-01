Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.