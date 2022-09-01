Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

