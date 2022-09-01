Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $161.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.60 and a 52 week high of $169.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

