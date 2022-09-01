Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS stock opened at $106.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

