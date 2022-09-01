Tompkins Financial Corp Has $120,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 905.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.