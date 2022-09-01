Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $30,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GSK opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.