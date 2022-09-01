TokenSwap Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenSwap has a market cap of $4,351.57 and approximately $20,064.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.82 or 0.99995252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085806 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TokenSwap is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

