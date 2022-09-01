TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.86. 312,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.