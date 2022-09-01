Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.46). Approximately 74,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 65,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.49).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £127.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

