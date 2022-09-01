Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $23.32 million and $582,826.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.