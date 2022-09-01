The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220,630 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,612,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,386,000 after acquiring an additional 152,864 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after buying an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,043. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.