The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 5.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,474,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.97. 164,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

