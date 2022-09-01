The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 692.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 220,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 91,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

