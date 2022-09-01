The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.