The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider David Grant Acquires 3,000 Shares

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Rating) insider David Grant acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.36 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,080.00 ($9,146.85).
David Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 20th, David Grant bought 5,000 shares of Reject Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.12 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$15,600.00 ($10,909.09).
Reject Shop Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Reject Shop Company Profile
The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers grocery and confectionery products; home and garden products, such as cleaning, kitchen and dining, garden, hardware, home storage and organization, bedding, and home décor products; health and wellbeing products comprising toiletries, fashion accessories, and clothing; pet care products; craft and stationery products; gifts, toys, and party products, such as cards and wraps, and partyware; and electrical accessories.
Read More
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.