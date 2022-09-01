The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 25,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,375,212 shares in the company, valued at $97,786,348.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

NASDAQ TOI opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Further Reading

