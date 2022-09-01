The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,438,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,793,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth $130,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

