The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 5.9%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.30 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.68). Approximately 167,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 76,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Mission Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.67.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

