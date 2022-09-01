The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Lion Electric by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

LEV stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LEV. Roth Capital began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.