The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.5% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 54,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,894. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

