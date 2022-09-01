The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

NYSE:HSY opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.