The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $331.76. 48,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

