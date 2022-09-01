The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,327,553.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,050,942 shares of company stock valued at $97,322,111 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 552,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

