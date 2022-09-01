The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,684. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

