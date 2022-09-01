The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,269. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

