The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BODY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beachbody to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 3.24.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Beachbody Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BODY traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting 1.18. 10,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,592. The company has a market cap of $365.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 8.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.65.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.