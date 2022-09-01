TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Up 4.5%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.80 and last traded at $104.32. 95,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 265,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFII. TheStreet lowered shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

