TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.95. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 22,950 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 244,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

