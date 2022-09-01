Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.85. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.
Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $65,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
Featured Articles
