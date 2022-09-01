Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.20

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 3942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Further Reading

