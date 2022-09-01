TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $126.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.