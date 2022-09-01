Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400.79 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 391 ($4.72). Approximately 30,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 51,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.50 ($4.69).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 402.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 427.62. The company has a market cap of £230.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,606.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Tatton Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

