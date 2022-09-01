Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 19,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

