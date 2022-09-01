Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.32.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.