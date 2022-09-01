Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.85

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.85 and last traded at $110.04, with a volume of 4245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

