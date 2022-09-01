Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. Synalloy has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Synalloy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1,993.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the first quarter valued at $560,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

