Sylo (SYLO) One Day Volume Tops $394,356.00

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $394,356.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

SYLO is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

