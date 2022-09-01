SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $131.78 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $131.78 million and $30.85 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00005149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,297,218 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

