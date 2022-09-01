Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,644. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $74.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 299.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,960 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading

