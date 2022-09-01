Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Financial Contrast

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.98 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -68.69 Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.23 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -57.39

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.17%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 50.28%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Sunrun.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Sunrun on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

