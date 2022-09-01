Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 23,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.