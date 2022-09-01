StockNews.com Upgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $623.42.
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $412.63 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.53 and a 200 day moving average of $500.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
