StockNews.com Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 219,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $776.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,722,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

