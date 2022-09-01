StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.