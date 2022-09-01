StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meritor by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 88,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

