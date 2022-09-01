StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Cerner alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerner

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.