StarterCoin Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $8,652.48 and approximately $25.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,135.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00132897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083529 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.