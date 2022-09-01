Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.