Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 2.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 17,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,746,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More

