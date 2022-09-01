Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Price Up 7%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCBFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

